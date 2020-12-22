Opportunities are emerging to gain an early foothold in the next generation of connected, autonomous shared and electric vehicles. Automotive World’s latest special report explores whether familiar names in Big Tech could choose to introduce their own vehicles; the strategies and business models that might be suitable; and why it could prove a risky gambit.
In this report:
- Executive summary
- Could tech giants become automakers?
- Big tech scandals not likely to affect consumer trust in the digitised vehicle
- Partnerships key for tech giant automotive ambitions
- Cost of a car factory no concern for tech giants
- Car manufacturing does not fit the big tech business model
- Tech giants can be automakers, but it will take time
- Would self-built vehicles further Big Tech’s position in future mobility?
‘Special report: Will tech giants ever become automakers?‘ presents insight from:
- ABI Research
- Accenture
- AlixPartners
- Boston Consulting Group
- Capgemini
- Cox Automotive
- JD Power
- Yandex
…
