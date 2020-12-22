Will tech giants ever become automakers?

This Automotive World report investigates whether familiar names from Big Tech could begin producing vehicles, and what they would stand to gain

   December 22, 2020
Special report: Will tech giants ever become automakers?

Opportunities are emerging to gain an early foothold in the next generation of connected, autonomous shared and electric vehicles. Automotive World’s latest special report explores whether familiar names in Big Tech could choose to introduce their own vehicles; the strategies and business models that might be suitable; and why it could prove a risky gambit.

In this report:

Special report: Will tech giants ever become automakers?‘ presents insight from:

  • ABI Research
  • Accenture
  • AlixPartners
  • Boston Consulting Group
  • Capgemini
  • Cox Automotive
  • JD Power
  • Yandex

Close
Close