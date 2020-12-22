Opportunities are emerging to gain an early foothold in the next generation of connected, autonomous shared and electric vehicles. Automotive World’s latest special report explores whether familiar names in Big Tech could choose to introduce their own vehicles; the strategies and business models that might be suitable; and why it could prove a risky gambit.

In this report:

‘Special report: Will tech giants ever become automakers?‘ presents insight from:

ABI Research

Accenture

AlixPartners

Boston Consulting Group

Capgemini

Cox Automotive

JD Power

Yandex

…