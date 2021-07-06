Proponents argue autonomous vehicles (AVs) will change the daily lives of commuters around the world, guaranteeing safer, more efficient and reliable transit networks. Reaching this future though has proven a hard and gruelling slog.
In today’s sector, more companies are looking to test their set-ups against increasingly complex road situations with a particular focus on public deployment. It is vital as ambition grows that these innovators balance innovation with safety or else they risk alienating the public from a potentially revolutionary technology.
In this report:
- Executive summary
- Trust in AV: are motorists ready to put their faith in automation?
- Simulation will remain pivotal for self-driving programmes
- AV test tracks need to be customisable, digitised and complex
- The cloud is at the heart of modern AV testing
- Baby steps: why AV pilots take time to scale
- How are EU and US AV testing regulations changing?
- Connected distribution hubs will accelerate autonomous truck tech
'Special report: Autonomous vehicle testing and validation’ presents insight from:
- AstaZero
- Elektrobit
- Guidehouse Insights
- Nvidia
- Nuro
- Pony.ai
- Scania
- TuSimple
- Waymo
