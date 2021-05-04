Autonomy looks set to revolutionise the mobility industry, but exactly how these vehicles can be integrated into existing networks is no easy task. Will autonomous vehicles need dedicated roads? Will road conditions and dated signage stop adoption in its tracks? Or can technology overcome all these issues? This latest Automotive World special report investigates what infrastructure is needed to bring autonomy to the masses, and what major hurdles remain.

In this report:

‘Special report: Autonomous vehicle infrastructure’ presents insight from