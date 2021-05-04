Autonomous vehicle infrastructure

This Automotive World report considers the infrastructure requirements of autonomous vehicles

Special report: Autonomous vehicle infrastructure

Autonomy looks set to revolutionise the mobility industry, but exactly how these vehicles can be integrated into existing networks is no easy task. Will autonomous vehicles need dedicated roads? Will road conditions and dated signage stop adoption in its tracks? Or can technology overcome all these issues? This latest Automotive World special report investigates what infrastructure is needed to bring autonomy to the masses, and what major hurdles remain.

 

In this report:

‘Special report: Autonomous vehicle infrastructure’ presents insight from

  • Argo AI
  • Carlo Ratti Associati
  • Tactile Mobility
  • Qualcomm
  • KPMG
  • University of Thessaly
  • Florida State University
  • HOK
  • Siemens
  • TRL

It’s time to log in (or subscribe).

Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.

Most Popular
Monthly Online Magazine
£195
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Access to Automotive World Magazine, our must-read monthly online publication
Download a free sample
Subscribe
Most Popular
Mag + Articles + Special Reports
£495
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Access to Automotive World Magazine plus all articles and more than 40 special reports per year
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Single-User License
£2,250
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Team License
£3,950
Up to 5 users
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Company-Wide License

Contact us for pricing

Unlimited users
12-month subscription
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar
Contact Us

Related Content