Autonomy looks set to revolutionise the mobility industry, but exactly how these vehicles can be integrated into existing networks is no easy task. Will autonomous vehicles need dedicated roads? Will road conditions and dated signage stop adoption in its tracks? Or can technology overcome all these issues? This latest Automotive World special report investigates what infrastructure is needed to bring autonomy to the masses, and what major hurdles remain.
In this report:
- Executive summary
- Getting cities ready for driverless vehicles
- Autonomous only: should AVs have dedicated lanes?
- AVs could bring better social equity to cities, but only if handled properly
- Middle-mile AV developer set for rapid growth
- Smart infrastructure can make life easier for autonomous vehicles
- EU member-states must tackle individual problems for AV deployment
- Do AVs need smooth roads and clear signage?
‘Special report: Autonomous vehicle infrastructure’ presents insight from
- Argo AI
- Carlo Ratti Associati
- Tactile Mobility
- Qualcomm
- KPMG
- University of Thessaly
- Florida State University
- HOK
- Siemens
- TRL
It’s time to log in (or subscribe).
Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.
Most Popular
Monthly Online Magazine
£195
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Access to Automotive World Magazine, our must-read monthly online publication
Most Popular
Mag + Articles + Special Reports
£495
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Access to Automotive World Magazine plus all articles and more than 40 special reports per year
Most Popular
All Content
Single-User License
Single-User License
£2,250
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Most Popular
All Content
Team License
Team License
£3,950
Up to 5 users
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Most Popular
All Content
Company-Wide License
Company-Wide License
Contact us for pricingUnlimited users
12-month subscription
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research