Love it or hate it, there are two things about ride-hailing which are hard to dispute: on the one hand, the concept of on-demand taxis, quickly ordered and paid for by app, has proven a hugely disruptive force in the mobility ecosystem, changing the way many people move around. On the other hand—or indeed, as a consequence of this—the big services have provoked serious ire, riling the likes of traditional taxi firms, city planners and its own gig economy workers, and no doubt giving the incumbent automakers food for thought on how mobility services are changing perceptions on car ownership.

With better regulations in place, the sector has matured, yet questions over its future remain. How and when will these services benefit from autonomy, often touted as the route to profitability for companies like Uber which are yet to turn a profit? And how will services be affected given the efforts of city authorities worldwide to clamp down on single occupancy journeys? These questions and more are tackled in this latest special report from Automotive World.

In this report:

‘Special report: On-demand ride services’ presents insight from: