How will future mobility shape smart cities?

This Automotive World report investigates how the connected, autonomous, shared and electric megatrends stand to revamp city transportation

   October 20, 2020
Special report: How will future mobility shape smart cities?

Smart city strategies are seen as a vital means of tackling the rise in urban traffic congestion, carbon emissions and road collisions. Automotive World’s latest special report explores how shared mobility services can provide a new dimension to public transportation; how automated and electric vehicles might shape city infrastructure; and why connectivity remains such a pivotal part of the picture.

In this report:

‘Special report: How will future mobility shape smart cities?’ presents insight from:

  • 5G Automotive Association (5GAA)
  • Accenture
  • BlaBlaCar
  • Chargepoint
  • Liftshare
  • Lime
  • MaaS Global
  • Mobileye
  • Moovit
  • Nextbike
  • Trafi
  • Yandex

