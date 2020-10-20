Smart city strategies are seen as a vital means of tackling the rise in urban traffic congestion, carbon emissions and road collisions. Automotive World’s latest special report explores how shared mobility services can provide a new dimension to public transportation; how automated and electric vehicles might shape city infrastructure; and why connectivity remains such a pivotal part of the picture.
In this report:
- Executive summary
- How will future mobility shape smart cities?
- Micromobility data can improve smart city quality of life
- Urban AVs could unlock huge efficiency, safety and economic mobility gains
- Cities must ensure shared cars do not worsen congestion
- EVs will clean up smart cities, but reduced focus on cars a possibility
- Multi-modal mobility visions must be implemented today
- Interview: Maxime Flament, Chief Technical Officer, 5GAA
‘Special report: How will future mobility shape smart cities?’ presents insight from:
- 5G Automotive Association (5GAA)
- Accenture
- BlaBlaCar
- Chargepoint
- Liftshare
- Lime
- MaaS Global
- Mobileye
- Moovit
- Nextbike
- Trafi
- Yandex
