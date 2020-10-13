Urban AVs could unlock huge efficiency, safety and economic mobility gains

City centre streets can be difficult roads to traverse. Swelling with cars, buses, taxis, bikes and pedestrians, many drivers do all they can to avoid using them, and those that cannot often find themselves stuck in gridlock. Today’s autonomous vehicle (AVs) developers believe they can offer a different future.

State of play

Ride-hailing is an obvious early market for urban AVs. Removing the human driver not only offers theoretically safer vehicles, but it also helps keep operating costs down. Many ride-hailing players also argue that these services hold huge potential to reduce city congestion and to lower urban emissions. It’s why the likes of Uber and Lyft have dedicated millions to developing their own robotaxi solutions.

Another keen developer is Yandex. Having expanded into the automotive space last decade, the Russian search engine giant is enthused by robotaxi potential. “Taxis with the help of ride-hailing applications have seen huge growth throughout the world, including our domestic market. And if you think about self-driving technology becoming ready for mass deployment, taxis and car-sharing become the same service,” Artem Fokin, Yandex’s Head of Business Development told Automotive World. “With the press of a button in an app, you can get a car all for yourself. It feels like it’s your car because there’s nobody else there.”

Yandex echoes many of the touted benefits of robotaxis: the need to no longer worry about insurance, parking, maintenance, etc. It believes that these benefits will appeal to consumers and lead to widespread adoption. “We do believe that the robotaxi will change the landscape of transportation. Even now we can see that people, especially younger generations, are leaning towards shared economy scenarios,” added Fokin.

Exactly how that landscape will look is unclear. However, the common argument is that effective robotaxi fleets will eliminate single occupancy vehicle journeys. “We see automated fleets in urban areas, where the traffic is the most severe, carrying many societal, and economical benefits,” added Erez Dagan, Executive Vice President, Products and Strategy, Mobileye. The Intel-owned company has seen governments and municipalities step up their interest in autonomy in recent years in the pursuit of better-organised transit networks. “We see many efforts to make it happen. There are proof of concepts that we’re driving with several partners across the globe,” said Dagan. “We see that the values and the benefits of automated driving are not overlooked by the governments, even given the current COVID-19 crisis.”

Optimum fleet management

To enact such a change, however, cities must be prepared to evolve to meet autonomy’s requirements. This will rely on new physical infrastructure, regulatory adaptation, and effective fleet management. From the private sector’s perspective, its expertise is most applicable to the latter point.

“There are peak demand hours and areas in each city. What can get us closer to optimum mobility management is very intelligent fleet coordination systems,” Dagan detailed. As he explained, though connected fleet management can be effective for human-driven fleets, AVs offer greater efficiency potential. “Today with Uber and Lyft, or any other transportation service in which the drivers compete with one another for each ride, they are not coordinated well,” he added. “This leads to inefficiencies at the fleet level.”

If you compare private vehicle ownership costs you can see that, for a metropolitan citizen, the robotaxi is the ultimate transportation solution

In contrast, a fleet of AVs will not compete directly for the best and most convenient fare. By removing that competitive human element, fleet operators and cities can enact efficiency-first fleet management. “This intelligent coordination at the fleet level is going to reduce how many vehicles are travelling empty while searching for the best fare,” said Dagan. “That will also unlock economic benefits for riders too.”

With lower costs, players can offer more attractive products to consumers, products which developers hope will convince more urban dwellers to ditch their vehicles. For instance, at Mobileye, Dagan envisages a future where robotaxi rides are packaged with other third-party offerings. “In many cases, the reason that people are travelling in the first place is to carry out a separate transaction: buying food or clothes, for example,” he said. “One future example could see a mall buy a ‘traffic package’ through which it can offer subsidies for traffic to come to the mall as part of the overall service.” In this scenario, stores at this theoretical mall could buy into the programme and offer riders discounted deals along with their initial robotaxi fare. “We see that as an interesting societal economic instrument, being able to incentivise mobility packages,” Dagan added

A guiding hand

Cities may also wish to consider altering their infrastructure to better accommodate AVs. In cities such as London, Paris or San Francisco where space is at a premium that will be tricky to implement. However, in developing cities and on the outskirts of urban centres there is potential.

One option is to implement dedicated lanes for AVs. Not only does separating automated and human-driven vehicles improve an AV’s ability to work within its operational design domain (ODD), it could also be used to incentivise AV use; think how cities allow carpoolers to skip queues by using a carpooling dedicated lane. In dense urban centres where there is little room to build new dedicated roadways, cities could make use of infrastructure built for buses and taxis as the foundations for a broader AV network, or look to automate these vehicles too.

Regulatory changes are also needed, and the private sector will have a huge role to play in educating regulators. “I cannot emphasise enough how important it is to have the right regulatory framework,” said Dagan. “The problem for regulators approaching this topic is technical complexity. That’s what keeps the regulator opinions, by default, more passive.”

One solution is collaborative projects. For instance, Berlin’s transport authority, BVG (Berliner Verkehrsbetriebe) worked with shuttle developer EasyMile on a Level 4 shuttle trial in 2019. Its Head of Digitalisation, Henry Widera, stressed to Automotive World at the time the value of private-public sector cooperation. “If you go to the US and speak to a Waymo or a Zoox, they’ll probably tell you that in two years everything will be autonomous. If that is the case, that is a big game-changer for our buses,” he said. “That’s the reason why we are actively trying to understand how far along AV tech is; what will the impact be on our organisation and our processes?”. EasyMile has operated similar pilots with cities in Switzerland, Germany, Australia and the US.

No overnight change

The benefits look great on paper, but there is no guarantee that urban AV adoption will lead to more efficient and safer city streets. For example, despite arguments that car-sharing and ride-hailing are already taking private vehicles off streets, numerous studies are finding the exact opposite. A 2019 study commissioned by Uber and Lyft reflected this, with the duo accounting for 7.2%, 8% and 13.4% of all vehicle miles travelled in Washington D.C, Boston and San Francisco County respectively. In a shared, automated world, more needs to be done to ensure cities and developers relieve, not add to congestion. Developers will have to work closely with authorities to ensure AVs are integrated appropriately.

A change in ownership culture will also be key. Yandex, in particular, sees potential in younger generations. The developer does admit though it will take time for the millennial and subsequent generation’s way of thinking to become the norm. “It’s hard to give you an accurate answer on how long that will take, but based on our experience on the local market where we can see exponential growth of car sharing, I have very high expectations of robotaxi adoption rates,” added Fokin.

Within a decade we will certainly see significant robotaxi progress. I do believe that in large metropolitans, where the inefficiencies are economically painful, that citizens will be screaming for these types of solutions

In the meantime, autonomy looks set to operate as just one cog in a wider urban mobility machine. Though early outlooks saw anything and everything with an engine switched out for an automated equivalent, it has become quickly apparent that such a future is impractical, at least at autonomy’s current maturity. In the short-term, AVs are likely to be most valuable in geo-fenced operations, driving either on closed roads or providing first and last-mile connections for traditional urban transit hubs.

However, it is also important that developers continue operating more advanced urban AV pilots. Waymo’s announcement that it is to open its Phoenix deployment to the public, for instance, is a huge step and success for the developer and the wider sector. Though only operating in a 50-square mile area in Phoenix’s suburbs of Chandler, Tempe and Mesa, it goes to show that truly driverless urban mobility might not be as far away as once thought.

“Within a decade we will certainly see significant robotaxi progress. I do believe that in large metropolitans, where the inefficiencies are economically painful, that citizens will be screaming for these types of solutions,” said Dagan. “Working with our public transit operator partners, we want to get robotaxis operating as soon as possible. We’re already seeing proof of concepts emerge alongside many metropolitans out there in the world, and I see this trend only strengthening.”

“These cars can be preconfigured to your needs so it knows your favourite destinations, your favourite playlists, your seat configuration. It drives you where you need to go and you do not have to care about insurance, parking, maintenance and so on,” added Fokin. “If you compare private vehicle ownership costs you can see that, for a metropolitan citizen, the robotaxi is the ultimate transportation solution.”