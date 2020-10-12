Micromobility data can improve smart city quality of life

Many major cities have integrated shared bikes into their mass transit systems, and the proliferation of micromobility services such as e-scooters lends commuters and travellers more alternatives to private vehicles. Teething issues have seen a number of first mover exits, such as Bluegogo, gobee and Obike, yet growth continues. Roland Berger, for example, expects total global market size in the bike sharing market to reach between €7bn (US$8.27) and €8bn by 2021. Meanwhile, a report from Technavio predicts the global e-scooter market could grow by 2.13 million units between 2020 and 2024….