EVs will clean up smart cities, but reduced focus on cars a possibility

Mass adoption of the electric vehicle (EV) promises cleaner, quieter city streets, but how else might the rollout of zero-emission transport impact urban spaces, and transform our way of life? The question is especially relevant at a time of continued urbanisation. According to data from the UN, it was not until 2007 that over half the world’s population were based in urban areas, yet by 2050 it is estimated that figure will jump to two-thirds of the world’s estimated population….