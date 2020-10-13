How are shared vehicles shaping smart cities?

Public transportation remains at the heart of any major city, but travel apps have quickly become a key means of getting around. However, many cities still struggle with congestion and air pollution despite the promise that new vehicle sharing services would reduce the number of cars on the road.
Taxi services now compete with ride-hailing giants for on-demand fares, and car-sharing schemes allow for private access to a vehicle that might otherwise be out of reach. All these new services rely on a smartphone, and in many cases, the willingness to share a ride. But as things stand, vehicle sharing services look to have become part of the very problem they seek to solve.
Bums on seats
The underlying concept of vehicle sharing is sound. Most cars travel around with empty seats that could be filled by other passengers, and thus are underutilised assets. If…
It’s time to log in (or subscribe).
Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.
Single-User
Site License
$2,950
1 user
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
1 ticket per Future Mobility conference
Team
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Up to 5 users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
3 tickets per Future Mobility conference
Enterprise
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Unlimited users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
5 tickets per Future Mobility conference