Multimodal mobility has the potential to revolutionise transportation. That’s according to FTI Consulting, and supported by a significant and growing number of mobility innovations, especially in cities, which can help to reduce travel cost and time.
Automakers in particular must plan their multimodal strategies carefully—there are significant challenges ahead, as well as significant opportunities. Automakers could profit by building vehicles for multimodal use, but potentially far greater value lies in playing both the role of product developer and MaaS aggregator.
Ultimately, a successful multimodal mobility offering will be delivered via a single platform that includes public and private modes of transportation, route planning, ticketing and payment. The challenge is to bring all of these elements together and deliver a user experience that rivals private transportation on every metric.
In this report:
- Executive summary
- Multimodal mobility is a transportation revolution
- Intel’s Moovit move underlines importance of multimodal mobility
- COVID-19 to prove a catalyst for multimodal mobility
- Multimodal platforms: the middlemen between cities and mobility start-ups
- Payment an important factor in multimodal mobility, but challenges are myriad
- What role do automakers play in multimodal mobility?
- Be like Antwerp: how a former traffic hotspot now leads on multimodal mobility
‘Special report: How will multimodal mobility disrupt transportation?’ opens with an exclusive article for Automotive World by Christoph Domke and Quentin Potts of FTI Consulting, and presents insight from:
- MaaS Alliance
- MaaS Global
- Mobileye
- Moovit
- Oliver Wyman
- Remix
- SEAT
- Trafi
…
