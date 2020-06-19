Be like Antwerp: how a former traffic hotspot now leads on multimodal mobility

Once home to some of the worst congestion in Europe, Antwerp’s vision and conviction in the field of MaaS makes it a good example of what’s possible. By Xavier Boucherat

   June 19th, 2020

In looking for cities which lead on multimodal mobility, one thing is clear: the concept of mobility as a service (MaaS), the means by which multimodal transport’s real potential might be unlocked, is a nascent one which is yet to make a significant impact on more traditional transport. Yet the experiment is under way, and some locations are emerging as leaders in the field….

