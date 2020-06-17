Multimodal platforms: the middlemen between cities and mobility start-ups

By working with the public and private sector, platform providers are turning the notion of multimodal mobility into a reality. By Freddie Holmes

   June 17th, 2020

Numerous companies have emerged over the last five years or so with app-based mobility services. The idea was to shake up the way occupants move around urban areas, with residents urged to shun private vehicles in favour of an electric bicycle, scooter or moped….

Close
Close