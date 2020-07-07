Automotive World’s latest special report considers the impact of autonomous drive technology on fleet management.

Driver shortage, hours of service rules and driver compensation are among the key challenges facing fleet managers today. To transform fleet management, autonomous driving technology needs to address some—if not all—of those concerns.

According to Roland Berger estimates, the profit pool that could be unlocked by autonomous technology could offer cost savings for fleets of up to 40%; clearly, there are exciting and lucrative opportunities ahead for those fleets who embrace autonomous drive technology.

In this report:

‘Special report: How will autonomous driving transform fleet management?’ opens with an exclusive article for Automotive World by Dr Wilfried Aulbur and Dr Walter Rentzsch of Roland Berger, and presents insight from:

ACT Research

Einride

Forum Virium

McKinsey

Mobileye

Ottopia

Ridecell

Sibros

Udelv

UPS

…