Automotive World’s latest special report considers the impact of autonomous drive technology on fleet management.
Driver shortage, hours of service rules and driver compensation are among the key challenges facing fleet managers today. To transform fleet management, autonomous driving technology needs to address some—if not all—of those concerns.
According to Roland Berger estimates, the profit pool that could be unlocked by autonomous technology could offer cost savings for fleets of up to 40%; clearly, there are exciting and lucrative opportunities ahead for those fleets who embrace autonomous drive technology.
In this report:
- Executive summary
- Towards a driver-less world? Autonomy and its impact on the fleet business
- Autonomous shuttles present new challenges for fleet management
- Teleoperation a critical component for future autonomous fleets
- Autonomous drive tech unlikely to displace fleet drivers over the mid-term
- AV manufacturers must offer fleets complete hardware and software solutions
- Small fleets will struggle to benefit from autonomous technology
- Truck fleets yet to define goals for automation
‘Special report: How will autonomous driving transform fleet management?’ opens with an exclusive article for Automotive World by Dr Wilfried Aulbur and Dr Walter Rentzsch of Roland Berger, and presents insight from:
- ACT Research
- Einride
- Forum Virium
- McKinsey
- Mobileye
- Ottopia
- Ridecell
- Sibros
- Udelv
- UPS
…
