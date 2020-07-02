AV manufacturers must offer fleets complete hardware and software solutions

As more players begin to shift focus from autonomous vehicle (AV) development to deployment, that transition is also beginning to highlight key operational questions. Though companies have been able to turn heads with the competency of their AV technology so far, operating these vehicles in the real-world will present a different challenge, enforcing a new level of scrutiny on the sophistication of these platforms.
…
It’s time to log in (or subscribe).
Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.
Single-User
Site License
$2,950
1 user
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
1 ticket per Future Mobility conference
Team
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Up to 5 users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
3 tickets per Future Mobility conference
Enterprise
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Unlimited users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
5 tickets per Future Mobility conference