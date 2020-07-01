Autonomous drive tech unlikely to displace fleet drivers over the mid-term

The hype around autonomous vehicles (AV) has been accompanied by understandable concern for the livelihoods of truck and taxi drivers worldwide. Back in 2017, by which time the concept of AVs had entered mainstream discourse, a report from Goldman Sachs Economics Research predicted that once autonomous vehicles saturate the market, driver jobs in the trucking, bus and taxi industries could begin disappearing at a rate of 300,000 a year, with the trucking sector especially affected….