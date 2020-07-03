Small fleets will struggle to benefit from autonomous technology

Scale and IT expertise will be needed to make economic sense of autonomy—a challenge for fleets without IT expertise. By Xavier Boucherat

   July 3rd, 2020

Automaker and truckmaker enthusiasm for autonomous vehicles (AV) is as frenzied as ever, but these manufacturers’ priorities lie in developing the technology found on the vehicle: sensor suites and control systems are the order of the day. A successful deployment of AV fleets will depend on specialist IT companies matching the industry’s excitement with a passion for the backend technologies that will secure communications, ensure fleets are operational, and tighten efficiencies….

