On-demand shuttles could soon come to a city, town or campus near you. Automotive World’s latest special report explores how microtransit is being considered by different private and public players; why the sector has proven so turbulent in recent years; and if autonomous driving could be the key to unlocking sustainable profits.
In this report:
- Executive summary
- Microtransit: a positive story, but challenges remain
- What's new about microtransit?
- Don’t overestimate microtransit’s transport potential
- Autonomous driving will unlock profits for on-demand transit
- Start-ups remain central to microtransit innovation
- Los Angeles gambles with on-demand microtransit
- With microtransit, speed is not everything
'Special report: microtransit’ presents insight from:
- American Public Transportation Association
- EasyMile
- Marron Institute, New York University
- Navya
- Nelson Nygaard
- Publicis Sapient
- Research Institutes of Sweden
- Sustainable Transport Research Center, UC Berkeley
- Transit Centre
- TransLoc
- Via
- ZF
It’s time to log in (or subscribe).
Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.
Most Popular
Monthly Online Magazine
£195
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Access to Automotive World Magazine, our must-read monthly online publication
Most Popular
Mag + Articles + Special Reports
£495
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Access to Automotive World Magazine plus all articles and more than 40 special reports per year
Most Popular
All Content
Single-User License
Single-User License
£2,250
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Most Popular
All Content
Team License
Team License
£3,950
Up to 5 users
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Most Popular
All Content
Company-Wide License
Company-Wide License
Contact us for pricingUnlimited users
12-month subscription
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar Contact Us