Electric vehicle sales are booming, but how much of that is down to regulation? Automotive World’s latest special report explores how subsidies, tax breaks and other incentives are catalysing growth; how new charging rules could prevent grid surges; and how degradation and recycling targets are taking shape.
In this report:
- Executive summary
- How will regulations shape the EV market?
- Low emission zones not enough to curb urban transport emissions alone
- Can the EV market thrive without subsidies?
- EU regulations point to the future of EV recycling
- EV battery degradation regulation can reassure consumers
- Smart EV chargers to become the new standard
- EV labelling regulations in need of a rethink, say campaigners
'Special report: Electric vehicle regulation’ presents insight from:
- Berylls Group
- Boston Consulting Group
- Driivz
- Eurelectric
- European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA)
- European Consumer Group (BEUC)
- ev.energy
- Glasgow City Council
- Indra Renewable Technologies
- Jato Dynamics
- Lund University
- New AutoMotive
- The Economist Intelligence Unit
- University of Leicester
- Webasto
It’s time to log in (or subscribe).
Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.
Most Popular
Monthly Online Magazine
£195
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Access to Automotive World Magazine, our must-read monthly online publication
Most Popular
Mag + Articles + Special Reports
£495
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Access to Automotive World Magazine plus all articles and more than 40 special reports per year
Most Popular
All Content
Single-User License
Single-User License
£2,250
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Most Popular
All Content
Team License
Team License
£3,950
Up to 5 users
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Most Popular
All Content
Company-Wide License
Company-Wide License
Contact us for pricingUnlimited users
12-month subscription
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar Contact Us