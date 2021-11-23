Electric vehicle regulation

This Automotive World report investigates how regulations have primed the EV market for growth, and how new targets could impact the wider ecosystem

Special report: Electric vehicle regulation

Electric vehicle sales are booming, but how much of that is down to regulation? Automotive World’s latest special report explores how subsidies, tax breaks and other incentives are catalysing growth; how new charging rules could prevent grid surges; and how degradation and recycling targets are taking shape.

In this report:

'Special report: Electric vehicle regulation’ presents insight from:

  • Berylls Group
  • Boston Consulting Group
  • Driivz
  • Eurelectric
  • European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA)
  • European Consumer Group (BEUC)
  • ev.energy
  • Glasgow City Council
  • Indra Renewable Technologies
  • Jato Dynamics
  • Lund University
  • New AutoMotive
  • The Economist Intelligence Unit
  • University of Leicester
  • Webasto

