EV labelling regulations in need of a rethink, say campaigners

In the automotive industry, labels have long been a vital tool for customers to make informed decisions on vehicle purchases. For example, since the establishment of a bloc-wide directive in 1999, manufacturers launching products in the European Union (EU) have been required to provide information on a car’s fuel efficiency and carbon dioxide emissions through vehicle labels. In 2016, a European Commission evaluation of the directive found it was still relevant, as awareness of fuel economy and carbon emissions had steadily grown since 1999.