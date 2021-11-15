How will regulations shape the EV market?

The Economist Intelligence Unit gives its take on how regulations will shape EV growth moving forward. By Freddie Holmes

Battery-powered electric vehicles (EVs) have seen rapid growth in recent years as new models began flooding the market and economies of scale allowed retail prices to fall. Consumer demand was initially led by early adopters and supported by incentives that brought the total cost of ownership (TCO) more in line with conventional gasoline or diesel vehicles.

With or without government support, EV sales remain on an upward track. Figures from the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association reveal that in the third quarter of 2021, EVs took a 9.8% share of new passenger car sales in the EU. In Q1 2021, EVs had held just a 5.7% share. Clearly, diesel and gasoline continue to dominate, but their lead is quickly eroding even amid global supply chain disruption. “Global EV sales accelerated, despite the pandemic, as the generous subsidies on offer plugged price gaps between clean and fossil-fuelled vehicles,” observes Nishita Aggarwal, a Research Analyst at The Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU).

As the industry looks to

It’s time to log in (or subscribe).

Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.

Most Popular
Monthly Online Magazine
£195
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Access to Automotive World Magazine, our must-read monthly online publication
Download a free sample
Subscribe
Most Popular
Mag + Articles + Special Reports
£495
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Access to Automotive World Magazine plus all articles and more than 40 special reports per year
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Single-User License
£2,250
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Team License
£3,950
Up to 5 users
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Company-Wide License

Contact us for pricing

Unlimited users
12-month subscription
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar Contact Us
Contact Us

Related Content

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here