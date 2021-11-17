Smart EV chargers to become the new standard

There is more to the electric vehicle (EV) rollout than simply replacing combustion engine vehicles with plug-in alternatives. As more EVs hit the road, more vehicles need to charge. The concern is that in future, large groups of EVs charging at the same time could cause disruptive and expensive power surges. To get around the problem, the UK is due to introduce a new regulation that means chargers will be programmed to avoid peak hours.

Consumers have already