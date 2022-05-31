The challenge is on: how can the dynamics of complex structural vehicles evolve to keep up with an industry undergoing tremendous change? Connectivity, autonomous driving and electrification are rewriting the rulebook for traditional vehicle motion control, prompting fresh approaches in the longstanding quest for both comfort and handling.
EVs can be 20-30% heavier than their ICE counterparts, and feature different inertias than engineers are used to working with in terms of vehicle dynamics. Instead of the traditional diesel or gasoline engine at the front or rear of the car, they may have to accommodate for a heavy vehicle battery mounted more centrally. At the same time, automated driving assistance features are making their way into vehicles, offering tremendous new possibilities for smart motion control innovations.
In this report:
- Executive Summary
- How can driving dynamics keep up with the autonomous, electric revolution?
- Putting power where it is needed: a motor at each wheel
- How can electric powertrains add value to other vehicle systems?
- Connected, electric cars open fresh motion control possibilities
- The chassis for the ultimate ride: smart motion control evolves
- FEV breaks down motion control for the modern vehicle
- EV motion control spotlights motor efficiency advances
'Special report: Electric vehicle motion control' presents insight from:
- Ansys
- ePropelled
- Etron
- FEV
- IPG Automotive
- Intertek
- ZF
- Zytek Automotive
It’s time to log in (or subscribe).
Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Single-User License
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Team License
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Company-Wide License
Contact us for pricingUnlimited users
12-month subscription
Free tickets to Automotive World events