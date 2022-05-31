The challenge is on: how can the dynamics of complex structural vehicles evolve to keep up with an industry undergoing tremendous change? Connectivity, autonomous driving and electrification are rewriting the rulebook for traditional vehicle motion control, prompting fresh approaches in the longstanding quest for both comfort and handling.

EVs can be 20-30% heavier than their ICE counterparts, and feature different inertias than engineers are used to working with in terms of vehicle dynamics. Instead of the traditional diesel or gasoline engine at the front or rear of the car, they may have to accommodate for a heavy vehicle battery mounted more centrally. At the same time, automated driving assistance features are making their way into vehicles, offering tremendous new possibilities for smart motion control innovations.

In this report:

'Special report: Electric vehicle motion control' presents insight from: