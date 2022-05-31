Electric vehicle motion control

This Automotive World report explores how vehicle dynamics are evolving in the shift to increasingly smart and electrified vehicles

The challenge is on: how can the dynamics of complex structural vehicles evolve to keep up with an industry undergoing tremendous change? Connectivity, autonomous driving and electrification are rewriting the rulebook for traditional vehicle motion control, prompting fresh approaches in the longstanding quest for both comfort and handling.

EVs can be 20-30% heavier than their ICE counterparts, and feature different inertias than engineers are used to working with in terms of vehicle dynamics. Instead of the traditional diesel or gasoline engine at the front or rear of the car, they may have to accommodate for a heavy vehicle battery mounted more centrally. At the same time, automated driving assistance features are making their way into vehicles, offering tremendous new possibilities for smart motion control innovations.

In this report:

'Special report: Electric vehicle motion control' presents insight from:

  • Ansys
  • ePropelled
  • Etron
  • FEV
  • IPG Automotive
  • Intertek
  • ZF
  • Zytek Automotive

It’s time to log in (or subscribe).

Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.

Most Popular
Monthly Online Magazine
£195
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Access to Automotive World Magazine, our must-read monthly online publication
Download a free sample
Subscribe
Most Popular
Mag + Articles + Special Reports
£495
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Access to Automotive World Magazine plus all articles and more than 40 special reports per year
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Single-User License
£2,250
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Team License
£3,950
Up to 5 users
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Company-Wide License

Contact us for pricing

Unlimited users
12-month subscription
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar Contact Us
Contact Us

Related Content

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here