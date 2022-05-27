Connected, electric cars open fresh motion control possibilities

Electrification and automated driving are reshaping strategies around vehicle motion control. The long-standing comfort versus handling dilemma remains but now engineers are working with additional variables. Instead of the traditional diesel or gasoline engine at the front or rear of the car, they may have to accommodate for a heavy vehicle battery mounted more centrally. At the same time, automated driving assistance features are making their way into vehicles, offering tremendous new possibilities for smart motion control innovations. Imagine a navigation system that can automatically adjust the suspension well in advance of an upcoming speed bump or offering the best route to avoid travel sickness. For engineers in this field, it’s a time of both challenge and opportunity.