Connected, electric cars open fresh motion control possibilities

New mobility is rewriting the rulebook on vehicle dynamics, writes Megan Lampinen

Electrification and automated driving are reshaping strategies around vehicle motion control. The long-standing comfort versus handling dilemma remains but now engineers are working with additional variables. Instead of the traditional diesel or gasoline engine at the front or rear of the car, they may have to accommodate for a heavy vehicle battery mounted more centrally. At the same time, automated driving assistance features are making their way into vehicles, offering tremendous new possibilities for smart motion control innovations. Imagine a navigation system that can automatically adjust the suspension well in advance of an upcoming speed bump or offering the best route to avoid travel sickness. For engineers in this field, it’s a time of both challenge and opportunity.

It’s time to log in (or subscribe).

Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.

Most Popular
Monthly Online Magazine
£195
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Access to Automotive World Magazine, our must-read monthly online publication
Download a free sample
Subscribe
Most Popular
Mag + Articles + Special Reports
£495
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Access to Automotive World Magazine plus all articles and more than 40 special reports per year
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Single-User License
£2,250
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Team License
£3,950
Up to 5 users
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Company-Wide License

Contact us for pricing

Unlimited users
12-month subscription
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar Contact Us
Contact Us

Related Content

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here