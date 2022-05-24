EV motion control spotlights motor efficiency advances

Electric motors play a pivotal role in electric vehicle (EV) performance. Powered by electricity stored in batteries, these motors are used to turn the vehicle’s wheels. Today, EV motors are at their most efficient in the ‘sweet spot’, a narrow range of power output. Outside of that, for instance during acceleration or braking, they can be very inefficient. But what if there were multiple sweet spots?

Start-up company ePropelled has been developing Dynamic Torque Switching technology, eDTS, which allows a single motor to function as if it were multiple different motors, each ideally suited to a desired sweet spot. That means vehicles can operate at maximum efficiency over a wider efficiency band on the power map, producing greater output from the same input. In EVs, that translates into smaller battery packs and/or an extended range. The eDTS system was recognised by Frost & Sullivan with a 2021 North American Automotive Electric Motor Product Leadership Award.

“We can give you more bang for your buck,” says Nick Grewal, Chief Executive and founder of ePropelled.