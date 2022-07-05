Establishing a set of safety standards to which all partners adhere, and promoting this as an example of best practice for AV developers outside the partnership, could significantly advance the safety of AVs, and the rate at which we are likely to see full-scale commercial deployments on the roads. The partnership model also allows for distributed development and sharing amongst partners, bringing further benefits when it comes to doing the heavy lifting of ensuring AVs can meet edge-cased focused safety standards.

In this report:

‘Special report: AUTOSAR and the autonomous vehicle’ presents insight from: