AUTOSAR and the autonomous vehicle

This Automotive World report provides unique insight into the role that the AUTOSAR standard and partnership model will play in the evolution of autonomous vehicle safety

Special report: AUTOSAR and the autonomous vehicle

Establishing a set of safety standards to which all partners adhere, and promoting this as an example of best practice for AV developers outside the partnership, could significantly advance the safety of AVs, and the rate at which we are likely to see full-scale commercial deployments on the roads. The partnership model also allows for distributed development and sharing amongst partners, bringing further benefits when it comes to doing the heavy lifting of ensuring AVs can meet edge-cased focused safety standards.

In this report:

Special report: AUTOSAR and the autonomous vehicle’ presents insight from:

  • D-RISK
  • Elektrobit
  • ETAS/ESCRYPT
  • General Motors
  • Karamba Security
  • SBD Automotive
  • Vector

It’s time to log in (or subscribe).

Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.

Most Popular
Monthly Online Magazine
£195
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Access to Automotive World Magazine, our must-read monthly online publication
Download a free sample
Subscribe
Most Popular
Mag + Articles + Special Reports
£495
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Access to Automotive World Magazine plus all articles and more than 40 special reports per year
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Single-User License
£1,950
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Team License
£3,950
Up to 5 users
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Company-Wide License

Contact us for pricing

Unlimited users
12-month subscription
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar Contact Us
Contact Us

Related Content

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here