Classic and Adaptive: AUTOSAR’s layers increase safety

How can AUTOSAR Adaptive increase security for complex ECU systems? By Elle Farrell-Kingsley

A car’s architecture may resemble a data centre’s architecture, but there’s a limit to the comparison. The most considerable cyber security risk for an enterprise data centre is data loss, while the most significant risk for a car is loss of life. This is why a focus on automotive cyber security is paramount. Karamba Security develops technology that shuts down automotive attack vectors—ECUs and in-car networks—to enable end-to-end prevention of automotive cyber attacks.

“A major focus is the security for automotive platforms, software within vehicles. In the vehicle software we are using the AUTOSAR infrastructure,” says Tal David, Karamba’s Vice President of research and development engineering. AUTomotive Open System ARchitecture (AUTOSAR) is a consortium of leading industry players that provide software solutions.

Classic and Adaptive

Classic AUTOSAR is a simple real-time operating environment, with simple controllers and systems. From a computing perspective, it has a concrete and straightforward task—for example, controllers that manage the brakes or the steering wheel; or smaller controllers that operate the windows or wipers. At a higher level, this could include the security gateway that separates different sub-networks inside the vehicle.

It’s time to log in (or subscribe).

Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.

Most Popular
Monthly Online Magazine
£195
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Access to Automotive World Magazine, our must-read monthly online publication
Download a free sample
Subscribe
Most Popular
Mag + Articles + Special Reports
£495
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Access to Automotive World Magazine plus all articles and more than 40 special reports per year
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Single-User License
£1,950
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Team License
£3,950
Up to 5 users
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Company-Wide License

Contact us for pricing

Unlimited users
12-month subscription
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar Contact Us
Contact Us

Related Content

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here