Classic and Adaptive: AUTOSAR’s layers increase safety

A car’s architecture may resemble a data centre’s architecture, but there’s a limit to the comparison. The most considerable cyber security risk for an enterprise data centre is data loss, while the most significant risk for a car is loss of life. This is why a focus on automotive cyber security is paramount. Karamba Security develops technology that shuts down automotive attack vectors—ECUs and in-car networks—to enable end-to-end prevention of automotive cyber attacks.

“A major focus is the security for automotive platforms, software within vehicles. In the vehicle software we are using the AUTOSAR infrastructure,” says Tal David, Karamba’s Vice President of research and development engineering. AUTomotive Open System ARchitecture (AUTOSAR) is a consortium of leading industry players that provide software solutions.

Classic and Adaptive

Classic AUTOSAR is a simple real-time operating environment, with simple controllers and systems. From a computing perspective, it has a concrete and straightforward task—for example, controllers that manage the brakes or the steering wheel; or smaller controllers that operate the windows or wipers. At a higher level, this could include the security gateway that separates different sub-networks inside the vehicle.