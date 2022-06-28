How is AUTOSAR software developed?

Elle Farrell-Kingsley explores the process of AUTOSAR software development

Automotive trends like autonomous driving, diagnostics and security are based on in-vehicle software functions. For these functions to work seamlessly, each electric control unit (ECU) must work efficiently. Many modern vehicles have up to 100 ECUs to support complex vehicular functions. AUTomotive Open System ARchitecture (AUTOSAR) is an open system architecture to support automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and Tier 1 suppliers to improve ECU software quality and is a growing and evolving standard defining a layered architecture for software.

As cars become more connected, the need for improved software increases. “AUTOSAR certification is important as it supports many security building blocks, secure communication and intrusion detection systems,” says ETAS Senior Security Consultant Michael Schneider. ETAS is a core, premium partner of the AUTOSAR consortium.

The consortium

AUTOSAR was founded in 2003 by a consortium of companies, including the BMW Group, Bosch, Continental, Daimler, Ford, General Motors, PSA Group, Toyota, and Volkswagen. Other premium members of the 63 leading contributors include Baidu, Dassault, Honda, Nissan and Volvo. As core, premium partners of the AUTOSAR consortium, the likes of ETAS and Bosch make regular contributions.

It’s time to log in (or subscribe).

Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.

Most Popular
Monthly Online Magazine
£195
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Access to Automotive World Magazine, our must-read monthly online publication
Download a free sample
Subscribe
Most Popular
Mag + Articles + Special Reports
£495
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Access to Automotive World Magazine plus all articles and more than 40 special reports per year
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Single-User License
£1,950
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Team License
£3,950
Up to 5 users
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Company-Wide License

Contact us for pricing

Unlimited users
12-month subscription
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar Contact Us
Contact Us

Related Content

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here