How to fill the 1000s of global vacancies for AUTOSAR-experienced engineers

Transitioning to a world where vehicles autonomously move, think and sense their environment requires a whole new level of skills the world is not yet ready for. The number of global job listings for software engineers is astounding; over 35,000 in the UK, more than 330,000 in the US, over 87,000 in China, 85,000+ in India. Hiring software developers is equally challenging; 95,500 openings in India, 30,000 in China, 116,500 in the US, the list goes on. And note, these are just figures from English-speaking LinkedIn.