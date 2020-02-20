Strategy update: Hyundai Motor Company – 2020 edition

Hyundai and Kia reached industry-leading levels of profitability during the first decade of this century, but both companies have reported successively lower margins in the following years due to intensifying domestic and international competition. In 2019, combined sales for Hyundai and Kia fell by 3% to 7.19 million vehicles, the fifth successive year in which their sales target was missed.

Still dominant in their domestic market, where they account for over 70% of sales (2019), both brands have a reasonably balanced spread of sales around the world. Both Hyundai and Kia can attribute their success to substantial improvements in brand image, thanks not only to exterior design but also quality and performance. A series of all-new model launches, coupled with an ambitious battery and fuel cell vehicle strategy, will make HMC a fascinating company to watch.

Table of contents

Executive summary

Chapter 1: Company overview & key alliances

Chapter 2: Strategic plan

Chapter 3: Sales, product development and brand strategy

Chapter 4: Production outlook

Appendices (excel) Model plans by brand and model Production by brand and model (2015-2019) Production forecasts by brand and model (2020-2024)



