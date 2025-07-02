Global light vehicle sales forecast – June 2025 edition

Automotive World's monthly global light vehicle sales forecast provides a snapshot of past and future sales volumes broken down by region. By Jonathan Storey

Demand in the leading light vehicle (LV) markets rose by 5.3% in May, the fourth successive monthly increase, taking the year-to-date increase to 4.6%. China accounted for 30% of the year-to-date (YTD) demand and for 1.9pts of the increase (excluding China, the YTD increase was 2.7%). The Chinese market has been boosted by a government subsidy scheme and manufacturer incentives, though some cities are recently reported to have withdrawn subsidies due to funding shortages.

