This data-rich report contains comprehensive and consistent information on the financial and operating performance of the world's top automaker groups, in addition to expert analysis and commentary

‘The world’s car manufacturers – 2025 edition’ is presented in two volumes:

VOLUME 1: GLOBAL REVIEW + COMPANY PROFILES

This section begins with a review of the car industry in the world’s major producing regions. For each of the key passenger car manufacturing groups covered, the report provides a comprehensive profile, analysing the major operational issues:

Performance – reviews the most recent annual results and the latest interim figures, charting revenue and profit trends since 1983

Business structure – evaluates the business strategy and group structure

Markets – provides details of unit sales within each company’s major markets over the past five years, expansion plans; reviews the impact of the most significant models / platforms and reviews new model plans

Production Strategy – details the latest production developments

Notes on the Accounts – identifies the pitfalls to be avoided when interpreting the financial data for each company

VOLUME 2: FINANCIAL STATISTICS AND PRODUCTION DATABASE

The backbone of the report is the supporting database of financial statistics and performance ratios covering all the world’s major car manufacturers and their key subsidiaries from 1983 onwards.

This comprehensive database provides an unrivalled source of information on current performance in the global automotive industry. For ease of comparison and understanding, the financial statistics for each manufacturer are provided both in a common currency (euros) and the reporting currency, per year since 1983.

Table of contents

Chapter 1: Global demand & industry indicators

Chapter 2: BMW Group

Chapter 3: Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

Chapter 4: Ford

Chapter 5: General Motors

Chapter 6: Honda

Chapter 7: Hyundai Motor

Chapter 8: Mazda

Chapter 9: Mercedes-Benz

Chapter 10: Mitsubishi Motors

Chapter 11: Nissan

Chapter 12: Porsche

Chapter 13: Proton

Chapter 14: PSA Group

Chapter 15: Renault Automobile

Chapter 16: Stellantis

Chapter 17: Subaru

Chapter 18: Suzuki

Chapter 19: Tesla

Chapter 20: Toyota

Chapter 21: VW Group

Appendices Appendix 1: Methodology & exchange rates Appendix 2: Production by model (Excel) Appendix 3: Financial statistics and performance ratios by manufacturer (euro) (Excel) Appendix 4: Financial statistics and performance ratios by manufacturer (native currency) (Excel) Appendix 5: exchange rates (Excel) Appendix 6: Financial statistics and performance ratios of old entities (native currency) (Excel)



List of figures