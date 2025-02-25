Global light vehicle sales forecast – February 2025 edition

Demand in the leading light vehicle markets fell by 3.5% in January, led by a 15% drop in China which is attributed to the timing of the New Year holiday and the impact of pull-ahead sales the previous month in anticipation of subsidies ending (though in the event the subsidies were extended). If China is excluded, demand in the remaining (Top-15) markets rose by 3.8%, helped by double-digit increases in India and Japan.