Demand in the leading light vehicle markets rose by a strong 9.1% in March, led by rises of 23% in China, 9.1% in the US and 10.8% in Japan. Year-to-date demand is 3.5% above the year-ago level with rises in ten of the largest 16 markets. The most notable decline over Q1 was Russia's market, which fell by 25% and by 45% in March alone.