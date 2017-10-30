Despite major advances in automotive technology, one thing has remained largely unchanged: four rubber tyres that connect a vehicle to the road.

Tyre technology has seen major advances, however – advances which directly impact driving performance, fuel economy, noise and emissions, comfort and safety.

This exclusive Automotive World special report provides insight from key tyre industry stakeholders as they prepare to deliver tyres to an industry facing unprecedented change.

In this report:

Efficiency, innovation and opportunity in the global tyre market

The right tyre for the job: truckers need to choose carefully

Passenger car tyre makers ready to capitalise on autonomous driving

Under pressure: TPMS suppliers prepare for electrified, autonomous driving

A tyre for all seasons: all-year round market growth continues

Interview: Fazilet Cinaralp, Secretary General, ETRMA

How low can you go? Operators must weigh benefits of low rolling resistance tyres

Evolved compound mixing tech helps suppliers hit the right notes

Natural or synthetic? Tyre industry grapples with sustainability

Intelligent tyres needed to unleash full potential of autonomous driving

‘Special report: Developments in vehicle tyres’ features exclusive interviews with and contributions from: