Visualizing urban mobility across 38 world cities

While it is the ever-present plague of modern urban life, there is more to a city than its traffic congestion.

To develop a broader picture of how we move around our most densely populated environments, HERE Technologies has this week launched the Urban Mobility Index, an interactive online tool that visualizes urban mobility across 38 world cities.

In this first edition of the index, we dug deep into our own and open source data to assess cities across multiple indicators. These include not only robust measures of traffic congestion and time spent in traffic, but the speed, efficiency, automation and affordability of each city’s public transport network. We also assessed cities in terms of the prevalence of their green spaces, their deployment of low emission zones, and the availability of electric vehicle charging points and bike sharing schemes.

You can access The Urban Mobility Index here: https://urbanmobilityindex.here.com/

“The Urban Mobility Index provides a new lens through which we can explore urban mobility across different cities,” said Peter Kürpick, EVP and Chief Platform Officer at HERE Technologies. “The metrics we have chosen draw on a wide range of data to show where leading cities are in providing urban mobility to their citizens and visitors.”

SOURCE: HERE Technologies