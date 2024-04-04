Humax partners with Uber Carshare for enhanced mobility services

Humax, a global mobility platform provider, has today announced a partnership with Uber Carshare, an Australian car-sharing platform

Humax, a global mobility platform provider, has today announced a partnership with Uber Carshare, an Australian car-sharing platform. Humax will provide its keyless car-sharing device, the OTOPLUG, to enhance the mobility experience for Uber Carshare users.

Uber Carshare, previously Car Next Door, was acquired by Uber in January 2022. The platform is a flexible and affordable way for users to book a car and drive within five minutes. Now available in nine cities across Australia, the platform also recently launched in the US and Canada.

The OTOPLUG, a versatile device from Humax, with remote control capabilities for various transportation modes, supports Uber Carshare in delivering a seamless and sustainable car-sharing experience.

Jeff Kim, president of Humax, commented, “The global expansion of our mobility service and device platform continues with this new contract with Uber Carshare in Australia. We look forward to extending our installation partnerships around the world, allowing more customers to experience the sustainable benefits of car-sharing services.”

