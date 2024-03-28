Recently, JAC and Uber Brazil officially established a strategic partnership to provide e-JS1 electric vehicle purchase incentives for Uber drivers across Brazil

Recently, JAC and Uber Brazil officially established a strategic partnership to provide e-JS1 electric vehicle purchase incentives for Uber drivers across Brazil. The large-scale application of pure electric vehicles can not only help drivers save daily travel costs, but also contribute to the green travel and energy efficiency of urban transportation in Brazil.

In mid-December last year, Uber officially released the strategic cooperation plan on its website and APP, and the sales of JAC e-JS1 in Brazil achieved a new breakthrough, rapidly increasing the exposure and popularity of JAC brand. At the same time, e-JS1 won the “Best Resale Award 2023” awarded by Kelley Blue Book (referred to as KBB) company in the Brazilian market, becoming the official certification of the highest resale value of used electric vehicles in the Brazilian electric vehicle market.

Uber is the world’s first online car-hailing company, currently valued at $128.5 billion, is the world’s car-hailing platform leader and the most valued startup company. At the same time, Uber has more than 1 million registered drivers in Brazil, and continues to grow. By 2040, Uber is committed to becoming a fully electric, zero-emission green platform, using 100% zero-emission vehicles in public travel.

The strategic cooperation between the two sides is not only an effective landing of Uber’s mission of “Becoming a Green Public Platform”, but also a green driving force for JAC to continue to promote the low-carbon transformation development of Brazil.

SOURCE: JAC