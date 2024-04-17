TRL and Department for Transport Forge Groundbreaking Grant Framework Agreement to Drive Innovation in Transport 

TRL and DfT commit to advancing scientific research and innovation in the transport sector.

TRL, a world leading UK-based social enterprise renowned for its pioneering work in transport research and innovation, is thrilled to announce its new grant framework agreement in collaboration with the Department for Transport (DfT). This landmark agreement underscores a commitment to deliver our shared goals, including driving innovation and scientific advancement within the transport sector.

The grant framework agreement between TRL and DfT has three objectives: Supporting DfT’s diverse and skilled workforce, promoting collaboration across the sector, and integrating science into policymaking. It does so by focusing on:

People: Supporting and collaborating on projects where specific expertise is required which is not available within the DfT or wider market.

Partnerships: Utilising both organisations unique specialisms and networks to form partnerships, both across government and with the wider transport R&D sector, to enable efficient and effective action at pace​.

Purpose: embedding science in DfT decision-making, ensuring focus on departmental purpose, and ensuring the right mechanisms to deliver impact​.

“The grant framework agreement will primarily focus on research and innovation relating to surface transport, encompassing areas such as standards and regulations, emerging and existing road-related technologies, innovation adoption, and safety,” emphasised TRL’ CEO Paul Campion. “TRL’s social purpose enterprise status, our unparalleled expertise and unique capabilities such as the Smart Mobility Living Lab test bed in London, and our renowned reputation for providing independent research, which all contribute to the future of transport, justify this partnership between the DfT and TRL.”

Source: TRL