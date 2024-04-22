India’s no.1* electric auto, Mahindra Treo Plus, launched with a metal body

More than 50000 Treos on the road – India’s most loved EV auto

Mahindra Last Mile Mobility Limited (MLMML), India’s No.1* electric 3-wheeler company, proudly unveils its latest e-auto, the Treo Plus with a metal body. Listening to customer feedback, MLMML has incorporated a metal body to its highly popular product, the Treo Plus. The Treo Plus metal body is competitively priced at ₹ 3.58 Lakh, ex-showroom.

To bring the new Treo Plus closer to customers, Mahindra along with its finance partners have lined up multiple offers. For example, the loan tenure has now been increased to 60 months, and up to 90% finance as well as low down payment schemes are also being offered.

Mahindra is the No.1* electric 3-wheeler manufacturer in India. Since its launch in 2018, Mahindra’s Treo has captured the hearts of its customers with over 50000 units being sold till date. Not only have these Treo autos collectively covered an astounding 1.10 Billion kilometre, but they’ve also saved an impressive 18500 metric tonne of CO2 emissions from being released into the atmosphere, while providing micro-entrepreneurial opportunities to individuals. The Treo auto also commands an approximate 52%* market share in the L5M EV category.

With the largest service network spread across India, customers are assured of an unparalleled aftersales support. Moreover, customers will benefit from a 5 year/120000 Km standard warranty on the metal bodied Treo Plus.

In terms of performance, it maintains remarkable specifications, including a 10.24 kWh battery capacity, 8 kW power with 42 Nm torque, and an impressive driving range of more than 150 km on a single charge. With a wheelbase of 2073 mm and Hill Hold Assist, it ensures exceptional driving experience.

Suman Mishra, Managing Director and CEO of Mahindra Last Mile Mobility Ltd., said, “At Mahindra, we actively listen to our customers and their satisfaction is our priority. We’re excited to offer customers with more choices with the introduction of the metal bodied Treo. The Treo Metal Body will continue to delight customers with its reliability, lower TCO and help build their micro-entrepreneurship journey.”

In line with its customer-centric approach, Mahindra Last Mile Mobility Limited offers the UDAY programme, providing drivers with a ₹ 10 Lakh accident insurance cover for the first year upon purchasing the Treo metal body. This underscores Mahindra’s commitment to prioritising the safety and well-being of its customers.

SOURCE: Mahindra