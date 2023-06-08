Punch Powertrain: Test center halves carbon emissions – spearheading innovative testing methods

Punch Powertrain is well-known for its commitment towards a sustainable future.

Punch Powertrain is well-known for its commitment towards a sustainable future. In a recent bid to cut carbon emissions, our test center managed to achieve a reduction of 211 tons of CO2. This impressive feat was realized through rethinking the complete DT2/ e-DCT engine validation test cycle and switching from a test bench using an internal combustion engine (ICE) to a Simulated Combustion Engine (SCE).

Reducing carbon emission and fuel consumption

This milestone in emission reduction is a testament to our continued dedication to environmental responsibility and our efforts to reduce our carbon footprint, as well as our pursuit of innovative testing methodologies. Our cutting-edge approach has not only helped realize a significant reduction of 211 tons of CO2 emissions, but also avoided the consumption of approximately 92,000 liters of fuel.

Internal combustion vs Simulated Combustion Engine

In a traditional testing cycle, using an internal combustion engine, fuel is typically consumed at a rate of approximately 16 liters per 100 km. This seemingly elevated consumption is consistent with the multitude of dynamic driving scenarios, followed to ensure the quality of the transmission in any scenario. Consuming these amounts of fuel equates roughly to emission levels of 368 grams of CO2 per kilometer.

In contrast to running tests in an ICE configuration, our Simulated Combustion Engine testing methodology is operated by a carefully selected and programmed electric input motor. The electric motor ensures emission-free operations and eliminates the need for fuel consumption altogether. This not only minimizes our carbon footprint but also demonstrates the environmental benefits and efficiency gains achieved.

Electric motor to cover full range of ICE scenarios

The introduction of an electric input motor for SCE was by no means an off-the-shelf solution. Working closely with our suppliers, engine- and car manufacturers, our research and development department defined a suitable electric input motor that was dynamically fast enough to mimic actual engine behavior and speeds. This long, small diameter motor with sufficient power and low inertia is capable of simulating a wide range of real-life driving scenarios, each one conducted in our center. These include high-speed cycles, uphill driving, turning, reverse cycles, and other daily representative driving situations. This comprehensive testing approach allows us to thoroughly assess the transmission’s performance under diverse conditions, guaranteeing its reliability and functionality.

Future-proof testing

This revolutionary approach offers numerous benefits across various vehicle applications which easily can be adjusted according to the needs of the test, ensuring accurate and reliable evaluation of transmission performance. With secondary applications still ongoing in 2023 and 2024, we aim to further embrace the SCE testing methodology in upcoming projects such as the Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) development and any new products in Punch Powertrain’s future.

Cumulative emission savings

Knowing a complete standard operating procedure runs a simulated 575.000 kilometers test cycle, the use of our generic test benches adopting SCE testing would result in a similar saving in CO2 emissions and fuel consumption for all new products to come. This way, we contribute to a more sustainable future by reducing both greenhouse gas emissions and our reliance on fossil fuels.

