Be prepared: Škoda Kodiaq line-up gains new Scout model

ŠKODA’s award-winning Kodiaq range is set to earn its badges with the arrival of a new Scout model. Priced from £32,330 and positioned between the SE L and Edition models, the Scout is the first new addition to the Kodiaq range since the seven-seater SUV arrived earlier this year.

To meet anticipated customer demand, the Scout is available with six engine and transmission options, all of which feature four-wheel drive. The engine range consists of two petrol offerings, a 1.4 TSI unit that produces 150PS and a 2.0 TSI unit that generates 180PS. The 1.4 TSI is equipped with a six-speed manual transmission as standard with a seven-speed DSG available as an option, while the 2.0 TSI features a seven-speed DSG as standard.

Customers opting for diesel can choose between two 2.0 TDI units with outputs of 150PS and 190PS. The 150PS version offers the choice of a standard six-speed manual gearbox or a seven-speed DSG while the range-topping 190PS version is equipped with a seven-speed DSG as standard.

In keeping with ŠKODA Scout models, the Kodiaq Scout comes with a tent-full of special features that mark it apart from other models in the range. The bespoke exterior design package includes special Scout off-road front and rear bumpers, a rear diffuser, Scout plaques on the front wings and silver door mirrors. 19-inch Crater Anthracite alloy wheels complete the rugged new look.

Inside, the Kodiaq Scout features Alcantara trimmed seats and door panels, along with wood finish dashboard and door inserts and a Scout plaque on the dashboard. Equipped with seven seats as standard, Scout cabin also features aluminium trimmed pedals and LED ambient lighting.

As befits a model bearing the Scout badge, the newest member of the Kodiaq family is ideally equipped for adventures off the beaten track. All models are equipped with an off-road mode that adapts the chassis, engine and brake settings for rough terrain. It also engages Hill Descent Assist on steep downhill slopes, holding the car at a safe speed while it’s descending. The Scout also features a ‘rough road package’ as standard that includes a tough engine guard and underbody stone guard.

Scout models have been part of ŠKODA’s range since the first Octavia Scout joined the range in 2007. Characterised by their rugged design and enhanced off-road ability, Scout models have won numerous industry accolades and enjoy a loyal following with buyers. The Kodiaq Scout will join the current Octavia Scout model in the brand’s 2017 line-up.

ŠKODA Kodiaq Scout pricing

KODIAQ SCOUT CO 2 VED Band Insurance group (50) Recommended OTR BiK 2017/18 P11D value 1.4 TSI 150PS 4×4 156 I 17E £32,330.00 30% £31,775.00 1.4 TSI 150PS 4×4 DSG 163 I 17E £33,630.00 31% £33,075.00 2.0 TSI 180PS 4×4 DSG 170 I 23E £34,865.00 33% £34,310.00 2.0 TDI 150PS 4×4 144 H 18E £33,870.00 30% £33,615.00 2.0 TDI 150PS 4×4 DSG 149 H 18E £35,170.00 31% £34,915.00 2.0 TDI 190PS 4×4 DSG 151 I 23E £36,330.00 32% £35,775.00

