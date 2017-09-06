Porsche: World’s best selling sports car sprints to the top of the world’s longest running race

First run in 1905, the Brighton Speed Trials can lay claim to being the longest running motor race in the world, and in 2017 saw the best selling sports car in the world – the Porsche 911 – feature in a starring role. Fifty years after winning its first competitive event on British soil, the 911 emerged as the fastest production car and took a class win with a place in the overall shootout final after covering the quarter-mile sprint along the Brighton seafront in just 11 seconds.

Driving the twin-turbo 580 hp 911 Turbo S in class C4 (road going series production & modified series production cars over 3501cc) was Esmee Hawkey (19) from Chislehurst. The Kent-based racer, usually accustomed to winning races in her Cayman GT4 Clubsport MR, quickly adapted to the unmodified four-wheel drive 911 proudly bearing the iconic ‘911 HUL’ registration plate, a long-standing Porsche Cars GB press car moniker.

Two timed runs produced a fastest of 11.0 seconds with a terminal speed of 130 mph, a second run of 11.07 seconds proving nothing was due to chance. Hawkey and the 911 Turbo S covered the first 64 feet of the quarter-mile run in just 1.99 seconds, motorsport-derived technologies such as Porsche Traction Management (PTM) four-wheel drive, launch control and Sport Response combining with Hawkey’s skill and experience to result in a class win by over half a second.

This impressive performance earned car and driver a surprise place in the shootout finale, with only the fastest six cars overall invited to take part. An evening mist that was beginning to settle onto the rubber laid down at the start line during the day was reducing grip and favouring the production 911 over the competition, which comprised five racing specials. However, Hawkey’s racing instinct and the abilities of the car were stretched to the maximum when she was forced to navigate an oil spill on her final run.

Despite this challenge, a time of 11.28 seconds (2.15 seconds to 64 feet) was still enough for fourth fastest time and secured Hawkey the Chater Lea Trophy as fastest female driver of the day. Reinforcing the everyday versatility that has been a hallmark of the 911 for over half a century, the 911 Turbo S returned to the road once more for its journey home having added another chapter to the story of its famous ‘911 HUL’ registration.

Class C4 results – top three

1 131 Esmee HAWKEY Porsche 911 Turbo S 11.00

2 128 Tony CLARINGBOULD McLaren 12C 11.60

3 122 Joe EAGLE McLaren 650S 11.87

Shootout results – full

1 253 David MARSHALL GD Lola T70 2.00 134.7mph 10.69

2 146 Gerry BUNN Westfield Type R-SC 2.23 130.0mph 11.11

3 161 Tony BEESLEY Jedi Mk4 2.18 124.9mph 11.27

4 131 Esmee HAWKEY Porsche 911 Turbo S 2.15 127.8mph 11.28

5 246 Derek HODDER Westfield Type R-SC 2.14 128.5mph 11.38

6 155 Jim TILLER Allard J2 2.19 128.5mph 11.73

