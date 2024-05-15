Peugeot extends its 8-year 160,000 km coverage to its entire electric passenger car line-up

To provide total peace of mind for its customers and encourage them to commit to 100% electric mobility, Peugeot is now offering its ALLURE CARE programme across all electric cars

To provide total peace of mind for its customers and encourage them to commit to 100% electric mobility, Peugeot is now offering its Allure Care programme across all electric cars.

Peugeot is the first European manufacturer to offer such coverage.

As of today, the programme is being rolled out in the following European markets: Germany, Spain, Italy, Belgium, the Netherlands, Portugal, Poland, Austria and Luxembourg.

Peugeot is moving forward with determination and enthusiasm towards its goal of becoming the leader of the European electric market. To convince all its customers to join this evolution, Peugeot is not only offering a new generation of 100% electric vehicles that set the benchmark in their category but also total peace of mind with the Allure Care programme.

First introduced on the new E-3008, the Peugeot Allure Care programme is now extended to the entire Peugeot 100% electric passenger car range, the most comprehensive of all European generalist manufacturers, including: E-208, E-2008, E-308, E-308 SW, E-3008. The range has recently expanded with the arrival of the new E-5008 and will continue to grow in 2024 with the launch of the new E-408, also set to benefit from the Peugeot Allure Care programme.

Confident in the quality, reliability, and durability of its products, Peugeot is the first European manufacturer to offer such extensive coverage. Peugeot Allure Care covers the electric motor, charger, transmission, and main electrical and mechanical components for up to 8 years or 160,000 kilometres. Peugeot Allure Care complements the specific Peugeot warranty, already applied to the high-voltage battery for a duration of 8 years/160,000 km to offer complete vehicle coverage.

The Peugeot Allure Care coverage activates automatically after each service is performed (2 years or 25,000 kilometres) within the Peugeot network.

Phil York, Marketing and Communications Director at Peugeot: “We believe that Peugeot Allure Care will accelerate the adoption of the latest generation of 100% electric vehicles by offering customers the peace of mind they need to make the switch to electric. This coverage of exceptional breadth is a testament to the confidence we have in the quality and reliability of our products.”

SOURCE: Stellantis