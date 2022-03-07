Polestar joins innovation hub MobilityXlab as partner, unlocking more opportunities to advance future mobility

First company to become partner since MobilityXlab’s inception in 2017

Polestar has joined Sweden-based innovation hub MobilityXlab as its newest partner, becoming the first company to do so since MobilityXlab was founded in 2017. MobilityXlab, based at Lindholmen Science Park in Gothenburg, Sweden, facilitates collaboration between tech start-ups with pioneering ideas within mobility and connectivity, and leading Swedish companies also focused on driving change in the future of mobility.

As a MobilityXlab partner, Polestar will join a platform that supports innovative ideas from the global start-up community and play a leading role in accelerating advancements in the field of future mobility. The partnership will allow Polestar to screen tech start-ups and their solutions, work closely with shortlisted companies to incubate ideas, and turn proofs-of-concept into reality.

Polestar is particularly keen to explore how cutting-edge technology could be applied in the transition towards sustainable electric mobility, creating best-in-class digital customer journeys, and enhancing the overall in-car experience for Polestar owners.

“The partnership supports Polestar’s rapid growth strategy and allows us to leverage the wider tech industry to accelerate innovation. We are constantly looking for innovators that can help us bring value to our business, improve society, and ultimately benefit our customers. MobilityXlab is a perfect platform for this as well as opening opportunities to collaborate with partner companies,” says Nils Mösko, Polestar’s Global Head of Strategy and Business Development.

MobilityXlab’s Director, Katarina Brud, heralds the addition of Polestar as a partner as a valuable addition to the innovation hub: “Polestar’s combination of deep automotive expertise, cutting-edge technologies and agile, entrepreneurial culture and focus on sustainability, makes the team an excellent match for MobilityXlab. Polestar’s market position will help attract the best and the brightest to our programme and, at the same time, bolsters the other founding partners.”

Prior to Polestar’s inception as a partner, MobilityXlab partners included CEVT, Ericsson, Veoneer, Volvo Cars, Volvo Group and Zenseact.

SOURCE: Polestar