New Mercedes-Benz E-Class and Mercedes-AMG E 63 S 4MATIC+ now on sale

The Mercedes-Benz E-Class Saloon and Estate are now on sale, with prices starting from £39,130 on-the-road for the entry E 200 Sport Saloon, and £41,460 for the E 200 Sport Estate.

The E 200 features a 2.0-litre petrol engine with EQ Boost, generating 197 hp and 320 Nm. The Saloon delivers 38.7 combined mpg and emits 165 g/km of CO 2 (AMG Line: 166 g/km), while the Estate delivers 37.2 mpg and emits from 174 g/km.

Using a 3.0-litre straight-six petrol engine, the E 450 4MATIC with EQ Boost produces 367 hp and 500 Nm. On the combined cycle, the Saloon can achieve 31.4 mpg and 204 g/km.

Both the four-cylinder and six-cylinder petrol engines come with the EQ Boost 48-volt onboard electrical system as standard – thanks to energy recovery and ‘glide’ mode the system further improves efficiency.

The diesel-powered E 220 d has a 2.0-litre engine with an output of 194 hp and 400 Nm. It can deliver between 53.3 and 47.1 combined mpg and emits between 139 and 157 g/km (Estate: 50.4-45.6 mpg and 148-161 g/km).

The E 400 d 4MATIC uses a 3.0-litre straight-six engine that can produce 340 hp and 700 Nm. It can deliver between 42.2 and 39.2 combined mpg and emits between 176 and 189 g/km of CO 2 , while the estate delivers 38.7-37.2 mpg and a between 181-192g/km of CO 2 .

All models come as standard with a 9G-Tronic nine-speed automatic transmission.

Standard equipment on Sport models – available on E 200 and E 220 d only – includes MBUX infotainment system, with two 12.3-inch cockpit and central displays; 17-inch alloy wheels; front and rear parking sensors; reversing camera; LED headlights; Blind Spot Assist; wireless smartphone charging; leather upholstery; and heated front seats.

For an additional £2,500, AMG Line – E 200 and E 220 d only – adds 18-inch AMG alloy wheels; AMG bodystyling; privacy glass; Multibeam LED intelligent headlights; and Thermotronic three-zone automatic climate control.

AMG Line Premium adds 19-inch AMG alloy wheels; Keyless-Go Comfort package, with keyless lock and unlocking; 360° camera; and MBUX augmented reality for navigation. AMG Line Premium is available for £2,000 over AMG Line models.

For another £2,500, the range-topping AMG Line Night Edition Premium Plus adds 20-inch AMG alloy wheels; Night package; panoramic sunroof; Burmester surround sound system; Memory package, including electrically adjustable front seats; and for vitalising comfort – the Energizing Comfort package.

AMG Line Night Edition Premium Plus and Mercedes-AMG models are optionally available with the £1,695 Driving Assistance package, which includes Active Blind Spot Assist; Active Braking Assist with cross-traffic function; Active Assist Distance Distronic; Active Emergency Stop Assist; Active Speed Limit Assist; Active Steering Assist; Evasive Steering Assist; Pre-Safe Plus; and route-based speed adjustment.

E 300 e and E 300 de AMG Line Edition plug-in hybrids

The E 300 e AMG Line Edition Saloon plug-in hybrid is priced from £46,230. The E 300 de AMG Line Edition Saloon starts at £47,480 while the Estate costs £49,480.

The E 300 e features a petrol 2.0-litre engine combined with a 13.5 kWh battery, together they have a maximum possible output of 333 hp and 790 Nm. It can deliver a weighted combined average of 176.6 mpg and emits just 37 g/km of CO 2 . The E 300 e has an all-electric range of between 33 and 35 miles.

The E 300 de is powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine and also uses a 13.5 kWh battery. The combustion engine produces 194 hp and 400 Nm, while the electric motor can add up to 122 hp and 440 Nm. The E 300 de is capable of achieving a weighted combined average of 235.4 mpg and emits just 33 g/km of CO 2 . It has an all-electric range of between 32 and 34 miles.

Both models can be charged via a 7.4 kW home wallbox in just 1.8 hours.

The entry AMG Line Edition includes MBUX infotainment system with twin 12.3-inch screens; 18-inch alloy wheels; front and rear parking sensors; reversing camera; LED headlights; Thermotronic three-zone automatic climate control; Blind Spot Assist; wireless smartphone charging; leather upholstery; and heated front seats.

AMG Line adds Multibeam LED intelligent headlights; AMG Line interior; ARTICO man-made leather dashboard and black ash wood trim.

AMG Line Premium includes the above equipment, with the addition of Keyless-Go Comfort package; 360° camera; and MBUX augmented reality for navigation.

At the top of the range, AMG Line Night Edition Premium Plus includes Driving Assistance package; 18-inch AMG alloy wheels in high-gloss black; Night package; panoramic sunroof; Burmester surround sound system; Memory package; Energizing Comfort package; and grey open-pore ash wood trim.

Mercedes-AMG E 53 4MATIC and E 63 S 4MATIC+

The AMG E 53 4MATIC costs £64,750 for the Saloon and £66,750 for the Estate – it’s available in either Premium or Night Edition Premium Plus equipment lines. The E 63 S 4MATIC+ Night Edition Premium Plus Saloon is available from £98,370, and the E 63 S 4MATIC+ Estate costs £100,370.

The E 53 4MATIC – which also features the EQ Boost internal starter generator (ISG) – uses a 3.0-litre straight-six petrol engine capable of generating 435 hp and 520 Nm. Both the Saloon and Estate can travel from 0 to 62 mph in just 4.5 seconds and have an electronically limited top speed of 155 mph. The Saloon can achieve 30.1 combined mpg and emits 212 g/km of CO 2 , while the Estate delivers 29.7 mpg and emits 216 g/km of CO 2 .

The E 63 S 4MATIC+ is powered by a turbo-charged 4.0-litre V8 engine, hand-built with Mercedes-AMG’s ‘One man, one engine’ principle. The E 63 S produces 612 hp and 850 Nm. It can sprint from 0 to 62 mph in only 3.4 seconds and has a top speed of 186 mph (Estate: 3.5 seconds and 180 mph). It delivers 23.2 mpg and emits 277 g/km (Estate: 22.8 mpg and 283 g/km).

On the E 53, standard equipment includes 19-inch AMG five-twin-spoke light-alloy wheels; Keyless-Go Comfort package; 360° camera; MBUX augmented reality for navigation; and an AMG-specific grille.

Over and above Premium, Night Edition Premium Plus adds AMG Night package; 20-inch AMG alloy wheels in matt black; panoramic sunroof Burmester surround sound system; Memory package; Energizing Comfort package; AMG-specific grille in gloss black; and AMG carbon fibre trim. It costs £68,250 or £70,250 for the estate.

The E 63 S comes as standard in the Night Edition Premium Plus equipment line, which includes all of the above equipment plus 20-inch AMG forged wheels in matt black and Driving Assistance Package Plus.

SOURCE: Mercedes-Benz