GAZelle e-NN on the roads of Nizhny Novgorod

Two GAZelle e-NN electric buses are now working on a new route in Nizhny Novgorod to carry people moving between Strigino airport and the nearest metro station (Park Kultury).

GAZelle e-NN is Russia’s first electric LCV. It is based on commonized parts of GAZ light commercial vehicles and has all-new electric systems, eg traction batteries, electric motor, voltage converter, charger, etc. The new electric GAZelle can carry 17 passengers, and its GVW is 4.6 tons.

The electric motor is synchronous with permanent magnets, its max. power is 100 kW and its max. torque is 310 Nm. The battery storage capacity is 48 kWh. The vehicle can run 120 km on a single charge at the maximum speed of 100 km / h. If required by the customer, additional batteries can be installed increasing the range up to 200 km. The system supports fast-charging technology that charges the battery up to 80% in just 30 min. The EBV uses regenerative braking to help top up the battery, which is a really good feature during city trips with multiple stops.

GAZelle e-NN was first unveiled last September at the Digital Industry of Industrial Russia Conference (CIPR) in Nizhny Novgorod. The new GAZelle is based on the unified electrical platform; its architecture makes it possible to build a complete lineup of light commercial vehicles, including drop-side trucks, minibuses, vans and various specialty vehicles.

Vadim Sorokin, GAZ Group President: – Electric GAZelle buses went on the roads in Nizhny Novgorod, the native city of Gorky Automobile Plant, during its 800th anniversary year, and that’s very symbolic for us. Electrification of public transport is a global process making life in cities better and more comfortable. And that’s not about environment only, that’s about lower noise levels, various digital services, better safety and comfort for passengers and more efficient fleet management.

Gleb Nikitin, Governor of Nizhny Novgorod region: – Both the buses and the charging stations are made in Russia. We wanted to let people arriving in Nizhny Novgorod by air get to the city by electric bus. This highlights the status of the city as one of Russia’s industrial and R&D centers. We took into account the railway network when designing the new route. We are planning a large upgrade of the EV infrastructure in Nizhny Novgorod thanks to the ‘infrastructure menu’ and the opportunities it offers. This also comes in line with the current environmental agenda.

Leonid Dolgov, GAZ Group Export Director: – GAZelle e-NN has already proved to be a success: we’ve been using an electric GAZelle for more than a year during visits of foreign delegations to GAZ Group in Nizhny Novgorod. It is silent and dynamic which impresses everyone. Now all the visitors to Nizhny Novgorod have a chance to have a ride on an electric bus!

SOURCE: GAZ