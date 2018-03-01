Ford F-series marks best February results in 18 years while all-new Ford Expedition posts 41 percent retail sales increase; Lincoln Navigator posts gains in all regions

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) today reported its February 2018 sales results. Click here​ or visit media.ford.com to view the news release. Ford will begin its monthly sales call at 10 a.m. ET this morning when Erich Merkle, Ford U.S. sales analyst, will host a conference call for the investment community and news media to discuss the results and related market trends. He will be joined by Mark LaNeve, Ford vice president, U.S. Marketing, Sales and Service, and Bryan Bezold, Ford senior Americas economist.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.