Delivering brilliance: Vauxhall Corsa Van retains title at Business Van of the Year Awards

Vauxhall’s Corsavan has scooped the Best Small Delivery Van at the Business Van of the Year Awards for another year. The Corsavan beat its rivals in this sector, suiting business drivers that need a vehicle suitable for delivering small packages.

The Business Van of the Year Awards is a chance for light commercial vehicles to get independent recognition for being the best of the best within the van market. Judged by a panel of industry experts, the accolades help small businesses and trades make the best decision when choosing the right van for their needs.

As more and more small businesses are choosing to make local deliveries themselves, they need a functional van that offers versatility to suit their exact needs. This is where the Vauxhall Corsavan really shines, which is evident in it picking up this award for a second year in a row.

“The Vauxhall Corsavan continues to be a huge hit at delivering small packages in the SME sector,” said Editorial Director of Business Vans, Ralph Morton. “Amazing fuel economy and an extended fourth year warranty make the small van a big hit.”

It comes with a host of technologies including IntelliLink audio system with seven-inch colour touchscreen, Bluetooth connectivity and Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, air con and 16-inch, eight-spoke alloy wheels, as well as the OnStar personal assistant available as an option.

“Corsavan continues to prove that it is a strong contender in the small van market, which is underlined by it retaining its title at the Business Van of the Year Awards,” said Brad Miller, Brand Manager, Vauxhall Commercial Vehicles. “It has a host of technology that helps make deliveries easier and smoother for small businesses, but also has a great look that adds to its appeal.”

The Vauxhall Corsavan claimed its award at the Business Van of the Year Awards ceremony held in London today.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.