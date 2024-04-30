Volkswagen Group: Q1 2024 muted as expected – Outlook confirmed

The significantly increased sales revenue in the Financial Service business largely compensate for the decline in the Automotive division (-4%)

“As expected, our first quarter results show a slow start to the year. We remain confident of achieving our financial targets for 2024. A strong March, the solid order bank and the improving order intake in the past months are encouraging and should already have a positive impact in the second quarter. We expect additional momentum over the course of the year from the launch of more than 30 new models across all brands. At the same time the effects our efficiency programmes will gradually unfold as the year progresses. In this context, it will be particularly important to vigorously counteract the increase in fixed costs and exercise investment discipline.”

Arno Antlitz, CFO & COO Volkswagen Group

Key Figures

EUR 75.5 billion sales revenue in Q1 2024, slightly below Q1 2023 (EUR 76.2 billion) The significantly increased sales revenue in the Volkswagen Financial Services business largely compensate for the decline in the Automotive division (-4%). EUR 4.6 billion Operating Result in Q1 2024, 20% below

Q1 2023 (EUR 5.7 billion) / Operating Margin of 6.1% Lower sales volumes, an unfavourable country, brand and model mix, as well as an increase in fixed costs compared to the same period last year had the expected negative impact on the Operating Result in Q1. EUR -3.0 billion net cash flow in the Automotive Division in Q1 2024 (EUR 2.2 billion) Reversal of the exceptionally strong reduction in working capital at year-end 2023 and the expected build-up of inventories in preparation for the product offensive weigh on net cash flow with EUR 5.9 billion in Q1 2024. 2.1 million vehicle sales in Q1 2024, down by 2% compared to Q1 2023; revenue relevant vehicle sales down by 5% to 1.4 million vehicles Asia-Pacific (+2%) and South America (+19%) recorded growth. In Europe/ Rest of World and North America, sales fell by 5% and 10%, respectively. Order bank for vehicles in Western Europe stable at a high level in Q1 2024 Order bank of 1.1 million vehicles remains stable at a high level compared to the end of 2023 of which 160,000 are BEVs. Encouraging order intake for important volume models such as the new VW Tiguan and the new VW Passat; order intake for BEVs more than doubled compared to Q1 2023.

Outlook 2024 confirmed

The Volkswagen Group expects the sales revenue to exceed the previous year’s figure by up to 5 per cent. The operating return on sales is expected to range between 7.0 per cent and 7.5 per cent.

In the Automotive Division, the Group assumes an investment ratio of between 13.5 per cent and 14.5 per cent in 2024. The automotive net cash flow for 2024 is expected to be between EUR 4.5 and EUR 6.5 billion. This will include in particular investments for the future and cash outflows from mergers and acquisitions for the battery business, which are a vital pillar of the Volkswagen Group’s transformation. Net liquidity in the Automotive Division is expected to be between EUR 39 billion and EUR 41 billion in 2024. It remains the Group’s goal to continue its solid financing and liquidity policy.

Challenges will arise in particular from the economic situation, the increasing intensity of competition, volatile commodity, energy and foreign exchange markets, and more stringent emissions-related requirements.

Core

Slight decline in sales revenue of 1%; Operating Margin increases to 6.4%, supported by all brands, mainly due to positive price/mix effects; increased fixed costs have a negative impact.

Q1 Results VW on May 2, 2024

Significant decline in sales revenue primarily due to temporary supply constraints for V6 and V8 engines; Operating Margin declines to 3.4% due to volume and mix.

Operating Margin declines to 14.8% due to lower volume resulting from the launches of two model lines and investments in digitalisation and the product portfolio.

TRATON continued its strong topline and earnings trajectory; Operating Margin came in at 9.0%.

CARIAD continues to roll out software for a growing vehicle park, resulting in a significant increase in licenses. The Operating Loss is slightly higher than in the previous year. Volkswagen Group Mobility

Financial Services recorded an Operating Result of € 0.9 billion, a decline of 24% year-over-year, in line with expectations, due to the normalization of the used car business.

Key Figures Volkswagen Group

First quarter 2024 2023 % Volume Data1 in thousands Deliveries to customers (units) 2,104 2,041 + 3.1 Vehicle sales (units) 2,081 2,124 – 2.0 Production (units) 2,266 2,273 – 0.3 Employees (on March 31, 2024/Dec. 31, 2023) 684.2 684.0 + 0.0 Financial Data (IFRS), € million Sales revenue 75,461 76,198 – 1.0 Operating result 4,588 5,747 – 20.2 Operating return on sales (%) 6.1 7.5 Earnings before tax 5,181 6,453 – 19.7 Return on sales before tax (%) 6.9 8.5 Earnings after tax 3,710 4,730 – 21.6 Automotive Division2 Cash flows from operating activities 2,528 7,576 – 66.6 Cash flows from investing activities attributable to operating activities3 5,555 5,332 + 4.2 Net cash flow -3,027 2,244 Net liquidity at March 31/Dec. 31 37,157 40,289 – 3.3 Investment ratio 14.4 11.9

1) The figures also include the equity-accounted Chinese joint ventures. Prior-year deliveries have been updated to reflect subsequent statistical trends.

2) Including allocation of consolidation between the Automotive and Financial Services divisions.

3) Excluding acquisition and disposal of equity investments: Q1 €5,350 (4,954) million.

Key Figures by brand groups from January 1 to March 31

Vehicle sales Sales revenue Operating result Operating margin Thousand vehicles/€ million 2024 2023 2024 2023 2024 2023 2024 2023 Core brand group 1,192 1,193 32,773 33,163 2,110 1,742 6.4 5.3 Progressive brand group 243 323 13,725 16,883 466 1,816 3.4 10.8 Sport Luxury brand group1 71 85 8,144 9,333 1,207 1,727 14.8 18.5 CARIAD – – 179 168 – 552 – 429 Battery – – 2 0 – 79 – 72 TRATON Commercial Vehicles 81 85 11,477 10,938 1,037 875 9.0 8.0 MAN Energy Solutions – – 971 901 96 101 9.9 11.2 Equity-accounted companies in China2 649 609 – – – – Volkswagen Group Mobility – – 13,780 11,980 786 985 5.7 8.2 Other3 – 155 – 171 – 5,591 – 7,168 – 483 – 997 8.6 13.9 Volkswagen Group 2,081 2,124 75,461 76,198 4,588 5,747 6.1 7.5

1) Including Porsche Financial Services: sales revenue €9,011 (10,097) million, operating result €1,282 (1,840) million.

2) The sales revenue and operating result of the equity-accounted companies in China are not included in the consolidated figures; the share of the operating result generated by these companies amounted to €429 (625) million.

3) In the operating result, mainly intragroup items recognised in profit or loss, in particular from the elimination of intercompany profits;the figure includes depreciation and amortisation of identifiable assets as part of purchase price allocation, as well as companies not allocated to the brands.

SOURCE: Volkswagen