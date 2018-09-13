Uber crash put AVs at risk, and players must learn lessons

The self-driving Uber crash put autonomous driving in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons. Companies must learn moving forward, or forfeit their early adopter status

   September 13, 2018

The industry knew that an incident like that of March 2018, in which a pedestrian was run down and killed by a self-driving car, was inevitable. What it might not have counted on was the grimly sensational circumstances in which the incident took place. Uber, a company beleaguered with scandal thanks largely to the actions of former Chief Executive Travis Kalanick, had put a self-driving vehicle on the road which, by accounts gleaned so far, wasn’t ready. Dashcam footage clearly showing pedestrian Elaine Herzberg seconds before impact did not improve the situation….

